ZRA AND CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SHOULD INFORM ZAMBIANS ON STATUS OF MALANJI’S HELICOPTER

Importing a helicopter is done in the same way we buy we import vehicles.

You buy from the supplier abroad, present the CIF documents to ZRA, they determine the tax, you pay the tax and then you register the Aircraft with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Civil Aviation Authority is the RTSA of airplanes, that’s where you get the white book for planes.

If you haven’t paid the import and excuse duty, they will not register the plane.

So ZRA should come out and state if Malanji paid the import taxes for the helicopter.

If that’s the case then ZRA has the source documents of where the helicopter came from.

Civil Aviation Authority should also state if this aircraft is registered.

If he hasn’t paid the taxes and he hasn’t registered the aircraft he should be slapped with more charges.

The estimated customs, excuse duty and import VAT on an aircraft valued at $1.4 Million is K12 Million.

Did Malanji pay this sum to ZRA for importation of this aircraft?

-NDC