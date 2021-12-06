DISSOLUTION OF BOARDS OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ZAMBIA REVENUE AUTHORITY (ZRA) AND THE NATIONAL ROAD FUND AGENCY (NRFA)

Lusaka, Monday 6 December, 2021 –

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, announces the dissolution of Boards of Directors for the Zambia Revenue Authority (in accordance with the Zambia Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 321 of the Laws of Zambia), and the National Road Fund Agency (in accordance with the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Act no. 13 of 2002).

Further, the Minister has terminated the appointment of the Government appointed Directors on the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Board.

This is in accordance with the Development Bank of Zambia Act, Chapter 363 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning has thanked the affected persons on the listed Boards for their services, and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

New board members will be appointed once consultations are concluded.

Issued by:

MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING