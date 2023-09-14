ZRA DESTROYS SEX TOYS VALUED AT K36,000 IN LIVINGSTONE

The Zambia Revenue Authority this morning executed the Order of Destruction of assorted sex toys as guided by the Livingstone Magistrate Court.

The Fifty-two (52) pieces of assorted sex toys valued at K36,600 were intercepted by ZRA Customs from travellers who arrived at Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport and were subjected to random routine inspections.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has said the importation of sex toys is illegal.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager, Oliver Nzala said the importation of the toys into the country was prohibited under Section 40 of the Customs and Excise Act (CAP 322) of the Laws of Zambia read together with Regulations 22 of the Customs and Excise (General) Regulations 2000 (Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2000).

“The Customs and Excise Act prohibits the importation into Zambia of goods which are in the opinion of the Minister are indecent, obscene or objectionable. These are sex pleasuring tools used for unaccompanied sexual pleasure going against the order of nature,” said Nzala.

“On the other hand, it is criminal to import such materials under Section 177 of the Penal Code. As you may be aware, ZRA enforces laws on behalf of other government agencies”, he said.

Mr. Nzala said that when found, such goods liable to seizure and the couriers are subjected to criminal prosecution.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all travellers wishing to come to Zambia to acquaint themselves with goods which are restricted or prohibited when being imported into Zambia. Restricted goods would require an import permit while prohibited ones cannot be allowed at all” he said.

(Credit: The New Dawn Newspaper)