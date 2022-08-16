ZRA DONATES SIEZED VEHICLES TO GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS

Earlier today, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General donated 30 seized motor vehicles to Four (4) institutions namely: Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Zambia Police, National Parole Board and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Mr. Banda also donated goods that included more than 100 bales of worn clothing (salaula), shoes and body lotions to DMMU for the purpose of assisting the vulnerable in society. The goods are valued at over K1.5 million.

Mr. Banda called on members of the public to desist from smuggling and pay the right duties and taxes.

And Deputy Inspector General of Police- Administration, Doris Chibombe thanked ZRA for the gesture and called on all institutions to collaborate with the Authority in revenue collection by fighting vices that defraud the state of the much-needed revenue.