ZRA INTERCEPTS 15 LIVE TURTLES AT KKIA

By Joan Musabila

The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted 15 live turtles during a courier inspection at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

In a statement issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority, the consignment is said to have been declared as fresh fruits but upon inspection, 15 Chinese soft-shell turtles where discovered in the box.

The statement further says the importers details where declared unknown by the clearing agent, only providing the customs officials with the importer’s nationality.

The consignment has since been handed over to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.