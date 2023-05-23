ZRA LAUNCHES NEW TAX PAYMENT PLATFORM

The Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA- has launched the tax on phone platform which enables tax payers to meet tax obligations on phone without the use of internet.

ZRA Commissioner General DINGANI BANDA says the authority seeks to have a well knowledgeable and satisfied taxpayer population through provision of top notch customer centric services and business platforms.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. BANDA said ZRA has enhanced the platform with the inclusion of the payment module for both domestic taxes and customs duties.

Meanwhile, European Union Head of Cooperation CLAUDIO BACIGALUPI said the initiative is a huge success which shows the cooperating partners’ trust in Government.

And Five Four Three Konse Konse Managing Director KELVIN CHIKOMO said the initiative will shorten the time that Small businesses have to spend on queues for them to pay their taxes.

-ZNBC