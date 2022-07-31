ZRA records 48 Billion Kwacha worth of revenue, exceeding target by 2 Billion

The Zambia Revenue Authority says it has in the first half of the year collected 48 billion kwacha worth of revenue .

Oliver Nzala ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager says due to improved technology, the first half revenue collection exceeded the institution’s target by 2 billion kwacha.

ZANIS reports that on the sidelines of Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka, Mr Nzala has cited improved technology and different compliance initiatives the institution has incorporated.

And Mr. Nzala is confident that the annual target for revenue collection of 91 billion Kwacha will be met by the end of the year.

He linked the improvement to the increase of VAT refund allocation by Government from 850 million kwacha to 1.35 billion Kwacha per month.

Meanwhile, ZRA says this year’s theme which is “Innovation through technology”, is in line with the Authority’s resolve to embark on a digitization.

Mr Nzala says ZRA is currently working on the 271 challenges that were found on the online system.

He said in the next few weeks, the challenges will have been rectified.