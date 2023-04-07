ZRA SHORT LIST 22,553 candidates out of the total of 53,345 applicants

ZRA RECRUITMENT UPDATE – PUBLICATION OF NAMES OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

ZRA WRITES:

Following the advertisement issued in the national print media in September, 2022 by the Zambia Revenue Authority, we are pleased to announce that the screening process has been completed. A total of 53,345 applications were received, out of which 22,553 were shortlisted.

It is also important to note that out of the 30,792 applications not shortlisted, 353 applications were duplicates. Names of the successful candidates have been published on the Zambia Revenue Authority website.

The Authority would like to announce that we have started contacting shortlisted candidates for some positions namely: Project Officer; Treasury Officer; Assistant Security officer and General Workers, inviting them for assessment tests next week between Tuesday 11th April and 14th April, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates for the other positions will be contacted and informed about the date for the assessment tests. https://www.zra.org.zm/april-2023-recruitment-shortlist/