ZRA TAKES OVER COLLECTION OF ROAD TOLL AND ROAD SERVICE LICENCE FEES AT KAZUNGULA AND CHIRUNDU ONE-STOP-BORDER-POSTS

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has taken over operations to collect Road Toll and Road Service Licence fees at Kazungula and Chirundu One-Stop-Border-Posts. This is effective February 1, 2024.

The move follows Government’s action to reduce from 15 to six, the number of agencies operating at Kazungula and Chirundu border posts in order to ensure smooth trade facilitation and enhanced service delivery.

The take over will be implemented at Kazungula and Chirundu One-Stop-Border-Posts before the action is rolled out to other border facilities in the country.

Until 31st January 2024, operations to collect Road Toll fees and Road Service Licence Fees were a responsibility of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

ZRA will now collect the Road Toll and Road Service Licence Fees at the border facilities while in-land collections of the fees and enforcement will continue to be operated by the respective agencies.

The Authority remains committed to enhancing efficiency in the clearing of both passengers and cargo at border facilities.

Issued by:

Oliver Nzala

Manager: Corporate Communications.