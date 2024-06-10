Zuma first day Parliament boycott will force a new election

he South African National Assembly cannot form a quorum if Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe chooses to boycott the first day of Parliament.

Many so-called legal experts like Casac’s Lawson Naidoo have been caught pants down in interpreting the law.

The Parliamentary handbook is clear, the National Assembly must consist of between 350 and 400 members, elected every five years by citizens who are 18 years or older and who are registered on the national voters’ roll. The Assembly currently has 400 members.

One should be clear that a member of parliament is a person who has taken an oath of office.

The first day of Parliament is to constitute the National Assembly, if the MK party withdraws its 58 members of parliament elect, then there will only be 342 individuals waiting to take the oath and these 342 individuals do not meet the threshold to constitute a quorum period.

On Monday, MK Party President Jacob Zuma, stated that they may boycott the National Assembly.

That is over complaints with the national elections and asking the IEC for a recount.

MK has 58 MPs set to go to the National Assembly.

Legal midgets like Casac’s Lawson Naidoo are quoting a section that relates to a situation after every member has taken an oath of office.

Source – Byo24News