ZUMA GOES FOR RAMAPHOSA

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma says he has launched a private prosecution against his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

The announcement was made by the Jacob Zuma Foundation which on Thursday night said President Ramaphosa was charged for “serious crimes” but did not specify the alleged offence.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the [National Prosecuting Authority] NPA Act,” the foundation said in a statement.

It added that the crimes carry a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

CREDIT: BBC