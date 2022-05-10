Dr SISHUWA Sishuwa

ZUMA HAD GUPTAS,HICHILEMA HAS GREG MILLS-SISHUWA
South Africa had the Guptas.#Zambia has Greg Mills, an unelected adviser to President Hichilema and key member of the shadow state that seems to be deciding policy. The Zondo Commission about state capture in South Africa needs to extend its work to Zambia!

