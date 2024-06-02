Zuma wants delay to election results announcement

The party of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is trying to throw a spanner in the works by demanding a re-run of last week’s watershed election.

The electoral commission is unlikely to agree to this demand, and it is pressing ahead with announcing the final result later today.

The demand of Mr Zuma’s MK party comes as a surprise. It was the biggest winner of the election, capturing third spot in he national election.

But it failed to win an outright majority in Mr Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is a huge blow to the party, as it will be forced to find a coalition partner if it wants to govern the province.

This limits Mr Zuma’s option of using KwaZulu-Natal as a base to fight South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, and to force his resignation.

That is Mr Zuma’s key objective. Mr Ramaphosa ousted him as president in 2019, and he now wants to take revenge.