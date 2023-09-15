ZUMANI’S CASE FAILS IN THE HIGH COURT

…as State witness reportedly sick

TRIAL in the matter of gassing allegedly involving former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, Zumani Chris Zimba has failed to continue today.

This is after the court was informed that a witness by the name of Kenneth Nkhuwa, a police officer is sick and has been given three days bed rest.

The matter was scheduled for confinued trial after the High Court ruling yesterday that the evidence submitted by Nkhuwa was forced on the accused to implicate Zumani Zimba of having supplied Malone Banda and his colleague gassing chemicals.

The State informed the Court that the witness, Nkhuwa was indisposed and has a sick note from Sinkaze Police Hospital.

“Most obliged, the matter was scheduled for trial with Kenneth Nkhuwa on the stand, however, we are unable to proceed with trial today as witness on the stand Kenneth Nkhuwa is indisposed. I here to confirm his state, we are in receipt of a sick note from Sikanze Police Hospital and he is on three days bed rest. He has a condition. My lady it is in light of that development that we pray that the matter comes up on Monday for continuation of trial. My lady we share the sick note for verification,” the state submitted.

Defence lawyers led by Jonas Zimba did not object to the adjournment.

In this matter, Zimba and his three co-accused are facing a charge of terrorism.