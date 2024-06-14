Zuma’s MK likely to trouble ANC as official opposition

With the Democratic Alliance (DA) joining the government, the third-biggest party – ex-President Jacob Zuma’s MK – will now play the role of official opposition and be tasked with holding the executive to account.

But Zuma is facing corruption charges over a 1999 arms deal and is barred from becoming an MP because of a 2021 prison sentence for contempt of court.

His party is also plagued by infighting and boycotted today’s historic sitting of parliament. They allege that the poll was rigged in favour of the ANC and DA, but have not provided any evidence to back up this claim.

If and when MK takes up it seats, the party is likely to form an alliance with another radical party – Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) – to give the new coalition government a tough time.

Expect them to revive demands that impeachment proceedings be instituted against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It emerged in 2022 that Ramaphosa stashed at least $580,000 (£458,000) in a sofa on his game farm. That money was later stolen by robbers.

A panel of legal experts appointed by parliament recommended that impeachment proceedings be instituted against Ramaphosa, but the ANC used its then-parliamentary majority to block this.

In the build up to the 29 May election, Zuma made the scandal a major issue as he campaigned for votes – and MK and the EFF are likely to demand a full-scale parliamentary investigation.