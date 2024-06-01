Zuma’s party demands a manual recount

(BBC) Ex-President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has lodged a complaint with South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

With 98% of votes tallied so far, MK is falling short of winning an outright majority at a provincial level in KwaZulu-Natal.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has said the IEC numbers do not tally with numbers they have collected on the ground and are therefore demanding a manual recount of votes.

Ndhlela has appealed to MK supporters not to resort to violence.

Meanwhile, a long convoy of cars with flags of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the new party headed by ex-President Jacob Zuma, was seen hooting and celebrating through Durban last night.

It is the main city of KwaZulu-Natal province, the political heartland of Mr Zuma who has dealt a blow to his former party, the African National Congress (ANC).

But with 98% of votes counted, coalition talks will be beginning.

MK has taken over from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as the third-largest party, completely changing South Africa’s political landscape.

But MK has said it will not partner with the ANC as long as President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the leader.