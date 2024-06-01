Zuma’s revenge on the party that removed him

The role of ex-President Jacob Zuma in shaping the outcome of this election cannot be underestimated.

His newly formed MK party has achieved stunning success, so far taking 12% of the votes announced at the expense of the ANC.

But he is still a member on the ANC – albeit suspended.

Speaking just before Wednesday’s vote, the former president told the BBC that he “would not allow” the liberation party to stay in the hands of its current leadership, “that’s why I remain a member”.

He said the party that he “suffered” for and “went to prison” for, referring to the 10-year jail sentence he served on Robben Island along with Nelson Mandela, was no longer recognisable under its current leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I’ve got the problem with the leadership of the ANC, not with the ANC itself or its membership.”

He was however reluctant to discuss the prospect of entering into a post-election pact with the ANC.

“I don’t want to talk about the future, I can say the wrong thing here,” he said, “the people of this country are going to decide – they’ll give the answer.”

As the country braces for coalition negotiations, it’s safe to conclude that the 82-year-old former president has had his revenge on the party that had prematurely ended his presidency by giving him an ultimatum to step-down after removing him as party leader at the end of 2017.

This was at the height of the allegations of corruption and state capture which rocked his office and the party.

He continues to deny all allegations.