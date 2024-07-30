ZUPED COMMENDS VEDANTA



…..for completing its disbursement of over US$245 million from Escrow account to KCM bank accounts



Lusaka… Tuesday July 30, 2024



The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) has commended Vedanta Resources for completing its disbursement of over US$245 million from Escrow account to Konkola Copper Mines Plc bank accounts.



The organization is also elated that KCM has started paying creditors as Chingola, Chililabombwe & Kitwe Councils have received K50 million arrears.



ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says the disbursement of the funds will go a long way in transforming the mining firm.



He said now that the contractors and suppliers have been paid their dues, it is imperative that they too clear the salary arrears owed to their workers.



“As an organization that has been firmly advocating for the revamping of the mining sector, we are elated that Vedanta Resources has completed the disbursement of the funds amounting to over US$245 million from the Escrow account to KCM bank accounts. Without any doubt, the funds will go a long way in helping the suppliers and contractors,” he said.



“It is not a secret that most of these suppliers and contractors have struggled financially over the years which resulted in some of them retrenching workers. Now that this chapter has been closed, we await to see economic benefits that will come with this development.”



Mr Jere was pleased that Vedanta stood for it’s words after committing to dismantle the arrears owed to creditors by KCM.



“Now that Vedanta has fully taken over the operations of KCM, we expect to see a paradigm shift in the way things are run at the mine. We also expect the mining firm to increase it’s copper production because of the new board and management put in place,” he continued.



“We await to see the investor release the committed funds for social corporate responsibility programmes aimed at helping the local communities. We expect to see results in areas such as education, health, agriculture, sports among others.”



He since commended Vedanta Resources for it’s commitment to the country as well as surrounding communities where it has operations.