UNITED STATES: 11-year-old boy hailed as hero after saving man who was drowning



An 11-year-old Kentucky boy is being hailed as a hero after fearlessly diving into a pool to rescue a drowning man when no one else would.





Avory Woolery sprang into action after spotting the unidentified man submerged at a Lexington apartment complex pool around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, according to local news outlet WKYT





“I was like, somebody’s gotta do something. No one was doing anything, so I put on my goggles. I went underwater. I grabbed him up,” Woolery told the outlet.



The boy said he noticed the man “unconscious under the water, almost shaking” and that’s when his “adrenaline kicked in.”





“There was no way that I was going to let another man di£ today. He’s a human being. He should be treated as such,” Woolery said.





Someone else at the pool helped him drag the victim out of the water and onto the pool deck, where efforts to save him continued until emergency crews arrived.



“His friend, I believe, put him on the floor and started doing CPR on him to try and save him the best he could, until somebody called 911,” Woolery recalled.





The Lexington Fire Department told WKYT that the man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but did not provide details about his injuries.



His condition as of Friday, July 3, was unknown.





People flooded social media with praise for the boy’s bravery.



“What a very brave young man!!!”one Facebook commenter wrote.