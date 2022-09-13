PF

NO HIDING PLACE… Zambia deploys global legal dragnet with US, UK and regional allies to extradite citizens spreading falsehoods from ‘safe heavens’

0
NO HIDING PLACE... Zambia deploys global legal dragnet with US, UK and regional allies to extradite citizens spreading falsehoods...
PF

Hon. Robert Chabinga is alive and well

0
Miles Sampa writes: Video called & spoke to Hon Chabinga a few minutes ago. Incidentally he was with Hon Mungandu.Shame...
Football

FAZ MUST ACT ON UPND CADRES: Assaulting FAZ President Keith Mweemba Is UNACCEPTABLE & May Attract FIFA SANCTIONS

3
By Augustine Mukoka FAZ MUST ACT ON UPND CADRES: Assaulting FAZ President Keith Mweemba Is UNACCEPTABLE & May Attract...
Citizens First

UPND YOUTHS DEMAND PETAUKE MP’S BLOCKAGE FROM PARLIAMENT OVER BROTHER’S ALLEGED THREATS

1
UPND YOUTHS DEMAND PETAUKE MP’S BLOCKAGE FROM PARLIAMENT OVER BROTHER’S ALLEGED THREATS United Party for National Development UPND, in Eastern...
PF

PASTORAL DUTIES OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA: A Call for Patience, Unity, and the Preservation of Legal Fairness

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PASTORAL DUTIES OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA: A Call for Patience, Unity, and the Preservation of Legal Fairness We have carefully...
PF

State ready for Archbishop Alick Banda trial set for November 3

0
State ready for Archbishop Alick Banda trial set for November 3!The State has confirmed its readiness to proceed with...
PF

PARLIAMENT IN UPROAR…as Chimwemwe lawmaker is rebuked by Speaker after disruptive outburst over presidential poll outcomes derails house debate

1
PARLIAMENT IN UPROAR...as Chimwemwe lawmaker is rebuked by Speaker after disruptive outburst over presidential poll outcomes derails house debate...
PF

ZAMBIA NEEDS SISHUWA SISHUWA- Dr. Field C. Ruwe

3
ZAMBIA NEEDS SISHUWA SISHUWABy Dr. Field C. Ruwe...internal fragmentation within the Zambian intelligentsia points to  how autocratic rule neutralizes...
PF

Zambia Secures Highest Vote at UN Human Rights Council Elections, Leading 15 Nations With 177 Votes

1
"Zambia receiving the highest votes of all countries in the world selected for the UN seats defeats the opposition...
PF

CHIEF JUSTICE CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AT SUPREME COURT AS SECURITY IS TIGHTENED

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CHIEF JUSTICE CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AT SUPREME COURT AS SECURITY IS TIGHTENED Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila has strongly condemned...
Africa

MALAWI COURT FINALLY BLOCKS  PROPHET BUSHIRI’S EXTRADITION TO SOUTH AFRICA

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MALAWI COURT FINALLY BLOCKS BUSHIRI'S EXTRADITION TO SOUTH AFRICA The High Court in Lilongwe has released a 175-page final ruling...
PF

The attack on Davis Mwila is a direct kick at the belly of Lady Justice given where it occurred- Amos Chanda

1
A KICK AT THE BELLY OF LADY JUSTICE!By Amos Chanda The dastardly attack on ex-minister and former ruling party...
PF

DAVID DIANGAMO EXPLAINS HIS INNOCENCE: Diangamo explains how a total misunderstanding of government financial procedures led to his arrest in 2003

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Due To Popular Demand:DAVID DIANGAMO EXPLAINS HIS INNOCENCEHey Folks,Yesterday, I shared how former ZNBC Director General, the late Dr....
PF

Health Ministry Redeploys 123 Officers in Sweeping Headquarters Restructuring

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🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Health Ministry Redeploys 123 Officers in Sweeping Headquarters RestructuringThe Ministry of Health has announced the redeployment...
PF

BA TONSE’S FASCINATION WITH WITCHCRAFT IS SHOCKING!

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Prince Bill Kapin’ga writes ✍BA TONSE'S FASCINATION WITH WITCHCRAFT IS SHOCKING!First and foremost, we wish to castigate and condemn...
Politics

ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN BRITAIN FOR HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY TALKS

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ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN BRITAIN FOR HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY TALKSPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Britain with the Ukrainian delegation...
PF

KITWE HIGH COURT TO SIT IN CHINGOLA TO HEAR KABUSWE’s PETITION AGAINST CHILILABOMBWE ELECTION

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KITWE HIGH COURT TO SIT IN CHINGOLA TO HEAR KABUSWE's PETITION AGAINST CHILILABOMBWE ELECTION. By Festus Ivwananji Sinkala The trial in...
PF

GODAZA URGES HICHILEMA TO INTERVENE TO PREVENT WAR IN DRC

1
GODAZA URGES HICHILEMA TO INTERVENE TO PREVENT WAR IN DRC The Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has called on...
lifestyle

For Orthodox Jews, Shabbat is Shabbat. From sunset on Friday until nightfall on Saturday, we refrain from the 39 categories of prohibited labour- Yehudah...

0
BA SDA GATHER HERE 🤩: SABBATH IS SABBATH! Good morning, Zambia! You drive your car. You switch on the microwave....
MMD

CAPTAIN SOLO: THE THREE-HOUR COUP THAT SHOOK ZAMBIA!

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CAPTAIN SOLO: THE THREE-HOUR COUP THAT SHOOK ZAMBIA! At dawn on October 28, 1997, just four days after Zambia celebrated...
Politics

Zelensky’s bullying worked on Europe. But Trump has the backbone to turn the screws back

0
Zelensky’s bullying worked on Europe. But Trump has the backbone to turn the screws backKiev’s public shaming of allies...
bizarre

He Jumped Into a River to Escape Five Elephants. Then a Crocodile Attacked Him

0
He Jumped Into a River to Escape Five Elephants. Then a Crocodile Attacked Him. He jumped into a river to...
Politics

Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah and Overthrow Iran’s Government Within Two Years

0
BREAKING: Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah and Overthrow Iran’s Government Within Two Years Israeli Prime Minister...
Politics

Iran Reportedly Trying To Influence US Elections By Targeting International Oil Shipping

0
IRAN: Iran Reportedly Trying To Influence US Elections By Targeting International Oil ShippingIran is reportedly deploying new tactics to...
Politics

Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence For Sri Lankan Man Over Facebook Comment

0
UPDATE: Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence For Sri Lankan Man Over Facebook CommentSaudi Arabia's Supreme Court has set aside...
lifestyle

NIGERIA: “I Was Denied My Exam Because I Wore My Natural Hair” – Woman Narrates Ordeal

0
NIGERIA: “I Was Denied My Exam Because I Wore My Natural Hair" -  Woman Narrates OrdealA Nigerian woman, Lucy...
Politics

SPACEX RESTRICTS UKRAINE’S MILITARY STARLINK WITHOUT WARNING

0
SPACEX RESTRICTS UKRAINE’S MILITARY STARLINK WITHOUT WARNING SpaceX has reportedly imposed a new mobility restriction on Starshield, the military...
PF

Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirms retirement in national interest

0
POLICE SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS RETIREMENT IN NATIONAL INTEREST POLICE Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed that he has been...
PF

UPND Condemns Mwila Assault, Demands Evidence as Ex-PF Chief Calls for Apology

1
🇿🇲 BRIEFING | UPND Condemns Mwila Assault, Demands Evidence as Ex-PF Chief Calls for ApologyThe ruling United Party for...
PF

STATE IS LYING – MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI

0
STATE IS LYING - MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI…Deny ever appearing in any court for treason, categorically refute allegations by state that...