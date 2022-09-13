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Wednesday, October 14, 2026
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Latest News from Zambia
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PF
NO HIDING PLACE… Zambia deploys global legal dragnet with US, UK and regional allies to extradite citizens spreading falsehoods from ‘safe heavens’
October 14, 2026
0
NO HIDING PLACE... Zambia deploys global legal dragnet with US, UK and regional allies to extradite citizens spreading falsehoods...
PF
Hon. Robert Chabinga is alive and well
October 14, 2026
0
Miles Sampa writes: Video called & spoke to Hon Chabinga a few minutes ago. Incidentally he was with Hon Mungandu.Shame...
Football
FAZ MUST ACT ON UPND CADRES: Assaulting FAZ President Keith Mweemba Is UNACCEPTABLE & May Attract FIFA SANCTIONS
October 14, 2026
3
By Augustine Mukoka FAZ MUST ACT ON UPND CADRES: Assaulting FAZ President Keith Mweemba Is UNACCEPTABLE & May Attract...
Citizens First
UPND YOUTHS DEMAND PETAUKE MP’S BLOCKAGE FROM PARLIAMENT OVER BROTHER’S ALLEGED THREATS
October 14, 2026
1
UPND YOUTHS DEMAND PETAUKE MP’S BLOCKAGE FROM PARLIAMENT OVER BROTHER’S ALLEGED THREATS United Party for National Development UPND, in Eastern...
PF
PASTORAL DUTIES OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA: A Call for Patience, Unity, and the Preservation of Legal Fairness
October 14, 2026
0
PASTORAL DUTIES OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA: A Call for Patience, Unity, and the Preservation of Legal Fairness We have carefully...
PF
State ready for Archbishop Alick Banda trial set for November 3
October 14, 2026
0
State ready for Archbishop Alick Banda trial set for November 3!The State has confirmed its readiness to proceed with...
PF
PARLIAMENT IN UPROAR…as Chimwemwe lawmaker is rebuked by Speaker after disruptive outburst over presidential poll outcomes derails house debate
October 14, 2026
1
PARLIAMENT IN UPROAR...as Chimwemwe lawmaker is rebuked by Speaker after disruptive outburst over presidential poll outcomes derails house debate...
PF
ZAMBIA NEEDS SISHUWA SISHUWA- Dr. Field C. Ruwe
October 14, 2026
3
ZAMBIA NEEDS SISHUWA SISHUWABy Dr. Field C. Ruwe...internal fragmentation within the Zambian intelligentsia points to how autocratic rule neutralizes...
PF
Zambia Secures Highest Vote at UN Human Rights Council Elections, Leading 15 Nations With 177 Votes
October 14, 2026
1
"Zambia receiving the highest votes of all countries in the world selected for the UN seats defeats the opposition...
PF
CHIEF JUSTICE CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AT SUPREME COURT AS SECURITY IS TIGHTENED
October 14, 2026
0
CHIEF JUSTICE CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AT SUPREME COURT AS SECURITY IS TIGHTENED Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila has strongly condemned...
Africa
MALAWI COURT FINALLY BLOCKS PROPHET BUSHIRI’S EXTRADITION TO SOUTH AFRICA
October 14, 2026
0
MALAWI COURT FINALLY BLOCKS BUSHIRI'S EXTRADITION TO SOUTH AFRICA The High Court in Lilongwe has released a 175-page final ruling...
PF
The attack on Davis Mwila is a direct kick at the belly of Lady Justice given where it occurred- Amos Chanda
October 14, 2026
1
A KICK AT THE BELLY OF LADY JUSTICE!By Amos Chanda The dastardly attack on ex-minister and former ruling party...
PF
DAVID DIANGAMO EXPLAINS HIS INNOCENCE: Diangamo explains how a total misunderstanding of government financial procedures led to his arrest in 2003
October 14, 2026
0
Due To Popular Demand:DAVID DIANGAMO EXPLAINS HIS INNOCENCEHey Folks,Yesterday, I shared how former ZNBC Director General, the late Dr....
PF
Health Ministry Redeploys 123 Officers in Sweeping Headquarters Restructuring
October 14, 2026
0
🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Health Ministry Redeploys 123 Officers in Sweeping Headquarters RestructuringThe Ministry of Health has announced the redeployment...
PF
BA TONSE’S FASCINATION WITH WITCHCRAFT IS SHOCKING!
October 14, 2026
0
Prince Bill Kapin’ga writes ✍BA TONSE'S FASCINATION WITH WITCHCRAFT IS SHOCKING!First and foremost, we wish to castigate and condemn...
Politics
ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN BRITAIN FOR HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY TALKS
October 14, 2026
0
ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN BRITAIN FOR HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY TALKSPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Britain with the Ukrainian delegation...
PF
KITWE HIGH COURT TO SIT IN CHINGOLA TO HEAR KABUSWE’s PETITION AGAINST CHILILABOMBWE ELECTION
October 14, 2026
0
KITWE HIGH COURT TO SIT IN CHINGOLA TO HEAR KABUSWE's PETITION AGAINST CHILILABOMBWE ELECTION. By Festus Ivwananji Sinkala The trial in...
PF
GODAZA URGES HICHILEMA TO INTERVENE TO PREVENT WAR IN DRC
October 14, 2026
1
GODAZA URGES HICHILEMA TO INTERVENE TO PREVENT WAR IN DRC The Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has called on...
lifestyle
For Orthodox Jews, Shabbat is Shabbat. From sunset on Friday until nightfall on Saturday, we refrain from the 39 categories of prohibited labour- Yehudah...
October 14, 2026
0
BA SDA GATHER HERE 🤩: SABBATH IS SABBATH! Good morning, Zambia! You drive your car. You switch on the microwave....
MMD
CAPTAIN SOLO: THE THREE-HOUR COUP THAT SHOOK ZAMBIA!
October 14, 2026
0
CAPTAIN SOLO: THE THREE-HOUR COUP THAT SHOOK ZAMBIA! At dawn on October 28, 1997, just four days after Zambia celebrated...
Politics
Zelensky’s bullying worked on Europe. But Trump has the backbone to turn the screws back
October 14, 2026
0
Zelensky’s bullying worked on Europe. But Trump has the backbone to turn the screws backKiev’s public shaming of allies...
bizarre
He Jumped Into a River to Escape Five Elephants. Then a Crocodile Attacked Him
October 14, 2026
0
He Jumped Into a River to Escape Five Elephants. Then a Crocodile Attacked Him. He jumped into a river to...
Politics
Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah and Overthrow Iran’s Government Within Two Years
October 14, 2026
0
BREAKING: Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah and Overthrow Iran’s Government Within Two Years Israeli Prime Minister...
Politics
Iran Reportedly Trying To Influence US Elections By Targeting International Oil Shipping
October 14, 2026
0
IRAN: Iran Reportedly Trying To Influence US Elections By Targeting International Oil ShippingIran is reportedly deploying new tactics to...
Politics
Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence For Sri Lankan Man Over Facebook Comment
October 14, 2026
0
UPDATE: Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence For Sri Lankan Man Over Facebook CommentSaudi Arabia's Supreme Court has set aside...
lifestyle
NIGERIA: “I Was Denied My Exam Because I Wore My Natural Hair” – Woman Narrates Ordeal
October 14, 2026
0
NIGERIA: “I Was Denied My Exam Because I Wore My Natural Hair" - Woman Narrates OrdealA Nigerian woman, Lucy...
Politics
SPACEX RESTRICTS UKRAINE’S MILITARY STARLINK WITHOUT WARNING
October 14, 2026
0
SPACEX RESTRICTS UKRAINE’S MILITARY STARLINK WITHOUT WARNING SpaceX has reportedly imposed a new mobility restriction on Starshield, the military...
PF
Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirms retirement in national interest
October 14, 2026
0
POLICE SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS RETIREMENT IN NATIONAL INTEREST POLICE Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed that he has been...
PF
UPND Condemns Mwila Assault, Demands Evidence as Ex-PF Chief Calls for Apology
October 14, 2026
1
🇿🇲 BRIEFING | UPND Condemns Mwila Assault, Demands Evidence as Ex-PF Chief Calls for ApologyThe ruling United Party for...
PF
STATE IS LYING – MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI
October 14, 2026
0
STATE IS LYING - MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI…Deny ever appearing in any court for treason, categorically refute allegations by state that...
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