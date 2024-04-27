ILLEGALITIES SURROUNDING THE ARREST OF ‘WHY ME’.

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

The Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles wish to add it’s voice on the recent arrest of Mr. Francis Kapwepwe commonly known as ‘Why Me’.

Mr. ‘Why Me’ is known as a Social Media vlogger who is sarcastic in nature and circulates unwholesome, derogatory and malicious videos. The young man is based in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt and is on record to have been arrested, cautioned and detained several times on similar charges.

It is irrefutable and undeniable that the Zambia Police are acting in tandem with the Cyber Crime Act No. 65 of 2021 and that Mr. Kapwepwe has proved to be one of the notorious Social Media abuser.

As an Organization, we are extremely concerned with the depletion of Moral Values in the Country and would not wish seeing the trend continuing. However we are concerned by the conduct of the Zambia Police in their execution of duties.

We have concerns about the arrest of Mr. Francis Kapwepwe as outlined below;-

* Why is the Zambia Police not adhering to the Law by allowing suspects to be tried within the area of jurisdiction where the perceived offenses occurs?

* Why should the complainants in cases of tribal talks always emanate from a particular region of our Country?

* Why should suspects of similar charges always be taken before the same Magistrate?

* Why is it that everyone being accused of Cyber Crime is being associated to be an affiliate of former Head of State?

* Why was Mr. Francis Kapwepwe kept in detention for several days without being officially charged at Kabwata Police Station?

* Why do the Zambia Police effect arrests and begin investigating while keeping the suspect in custody?

* Why is it that only people from a particular region (Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern Provinces) are being arrested all the time?

* Why are we not seeing people from the Zambezi region being investigated, arrested and convicted as well?

* Could this be said to be selective justice?

OUR OBSERVATIONS.

According to the Law, whenever it is perceived that the Law is violated abrogated, those aggrieved are obligated reporting the case to the nearest Police Station. Only the Police who operate within the area of jurisdiction are mandated handling the matter.

Except in cases involving Gender Based Violence, the victim can choose reporting the matter anywhere. It is unfair and illegal transporting suspects to Police Stations far from the areas where the purpoted offense took place.

Moreover, it is inconsiderate and inhumane taking a suspect far from his relatives who should be attending to his material needs. We all deserve moral support of people who love us.

We wish to admonish the New Dawn Administration to be fair and stop abusing the Law with impunity. At least the Zambia Police must desist from being used in paying retribution and vengeance against others. Vindictiveness would not take us anywhere.

MPNVP – WE STAND FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE, EQUITY, EQUALITY OR FAIRNESS, HUMAN DIGNITY AND CONSTITUTIONALISM!