WHY IS THE UPND SO FEARFUL OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY RALLIES?- Fred M’membe

WHY IS THE UPND SO FEARFUL OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY RALLIES?
Holding rallies is important as it allow us to mobilise, communicate and sell our political programme – our manifesto to broader masses. It is our guaranteed constitutional right.
We, therefore, advise the UPND to stop standing in the way of our hard earned multiparty democracy, freedom to assemble and let the opposition hold their rallies. These are not even matters that we should be raising 60 years into our independence. Since the UPND came into power, no opposition political party has been allowed to hold a public rally.
It is really sad to say the least.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Yiwee Fred, I mostly see your socialist party participating in bye – elections you mean you do not hold rallies when campaigning for your party candidate if so are you still saying opposition parties are not allowed to hold rallies because your opponent are afraid.?
Infact it’s not everyone who is holding a rally not even in the government but talk of Republican President being the overall head of State government including his Vice – President, the two when need be can hold a rally and communicate to the people anytime. These two are not restricted but for you it has to be procedurally.
So don’t worry, Fred, time will come when you can openly do so anytime and at any location or community. Just like you are doing here on social media and radio plus TV stations. Wisakamana kafinga man