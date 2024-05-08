WHY IS THE UPND SO FEARFUL OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY RALLIES?- Fred M’membe



WHY IS THE UPND SO FEARFUL OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY RALLIES?

Holding rallies is important as it allow us to mobilise, communicate and sell our political programme – our manifesto to broader masses. It is our guaranteed constitutional right.

We, therefore, advise the UPND to stop standing in the way of our hard earned multiparty democracy, freedom to assemble and let the opposition hold their rallies. These are not even matters that we should be raising 60 years into our independence. Since the UPND came into power, no opposition political party has been allowed to hold a public rally.

It is really sad to say the least.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party