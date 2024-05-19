VIDEO: I am a dove and a snake at the same time… I’m A Serpent (Snake) And A Violent Man But Our Friends Think Am A Joker – Edgar Lungu

Kalani Muchima wrote…

“AM A SERPENT (SNAKE) AND A VIOLENT MAN BUT OUR FRIENDS THINK AM A JOKER” SAYS EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AT DUNAMIS CHURCH

Here are some highlights of what he said accompanied by a video for the avoidance of any doubt.

“Am a serpent (snake) and a dove combined hence that’s how I managed to plan my way from chawama to state house in 2015”.

“Am a snake that’s why our friends are having verbal diarrhea”.

“People are talking about 2026 elections but am here to tell you that we may not even reach 2026 because we may deliver a baby before that time”.

“They (GOVT) mobilized police officers and junkies to beat me in Kanyama where I was invited by the UCZ but being the snake 🐍 that I am, am here. Imingalato. I have beaten them”.

“Am not scared of anything and anyone because if am arrested, I have a lawyer here (Sakwiba Sikota) who will come to bail me out”.

“Let me not talk too much because am a violent man”.

Video: 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿