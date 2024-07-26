ACC MUST NAME MINISTERS AND ALL OTHER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS UNDER CORRUPTION INVESTIGATIONS- Antonio Mwanza

Friday 26 July, 2024



ACC MUST NAME MINISTERS AND ALL OTHER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS UNDER CORRUPTION INVESTIGATIONS



Deputy Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Monica Chipanta Mwansa has announced that the ACC is currently investigating some cabinet ministers and other government officials for alleged corrupt practice.



Strangely, the Commission says it won’t reveal the names of those under investigations. This behaviour by the ACC to shield criminals in Government is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated. This same ACC is quick to publicly announce the names of ordinary Zambians who are merely suspected and not even under formal investigations but when it comes to the ruling elite, the ACC finds it prudent to hide the names of the suspected criminals. These double-standards is what has made the the so called fight against corruption a sham and a mockery to the people of Zambia. It is such behaviour that has eroded the faith and confidence that people once had in the ACC and other similar state institutions.



It is a joke and a mockery of justice to assume the ACC can effectively investigate a minister while he is holding on to his office; ministers have too much power and influence and they can easily abuse that power and influence to intimidate ACC officials and frustrate any meaningful investigations. The only way to ensure justice is to have those ministers under investigations step aside and allow the ACC to investigate them freely and fairly. For as long as those criminals are holding on to their offices, nothing will happen. Naming them will put public pressure on the state to have them step aside, and that is the only way the ACC can effectively investigate and prosecute them.



We sympathise with the discredited ACC because their hands are tied; they can not go against their appointing authority, President Hakainde SAMMY Hichilema who is the number one culprit in shielding his officials from prosecution. President Hichilema promised the Zambian people that once elected into office he will fire any government official under investigations to pave way for a fair and transparent process, however, today he is doing the opposite. Instead of firing, he transfers ministers with questionable credentials from one ministry to the other, like its musical chairs. Instead of firing Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende, who is under formal investigations, the president has opted to arrogantly keep him in office. What corruption is the President fighting?



Naming ministers under investigation will ensure that the public is informed about the integrity and accountability of their leaders. It will help build trust between the government and its citizens by demonstrating that no one is above the law. By naming those under investigation, the government shows its commitment to openness and honesty, reinforcing democratic principles.



When ministers are named, it creates pressure for them to be held accountable for their actions. It signals that they will be scrutinized and must answer for any misconduct.



Publicly naming ministers can deter others from engaging in corrupt practices, knowing that they could also be exposed and face consequences.



Naming ministers under investigation will prove that the law applies equally to everyone, regardless of their position or power. By making investigations public, the ACC will demonstrate its commitment to justice and fairness for all and not only for those who are poor or without money.



When people see that anti-corruption authorities are actively investigating and naming corrupt officials, it will boosts confidence in this disgraced institution and will atleast prove to some small extent government’s commitment to fight corruption.



Issued by;

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Deputy General Secretary

Socialist Party