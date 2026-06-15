Makebi Zulu Freezes Funds as 2.7M Voters and 75 Seats Slip Away

Makebi Zulu now mourns the cost of his alliance failing to field candidates in 75 constituencies with 2.7 million voters. In those seats, only UPND, independent candidates, and other political parties managed to put up parliamentary candidates — the Resolute Party and its alliance partner, NRPUP, failed to file.

He is withholding funds and refusing to finance his 38 Resolute Party parliamentary candidates or chip in for the Brian Mundubile campaign. He also doesn’t want to campaign with his own entourage; he wants to be where Mundubile is and have him cover his costs. Of those 38 candidates, 24 are facing both rival parties and their own NRPUP alliance partners.

His international advisers say this gap renders Brian Mundubile’s campaign dead on arrival. They project HH will take at least 2.4 million votes from the 75 uncontested seats.

With 6.1 million voters left in 151 constituencies and 2.5 million in remote rural areas, Brian Mundubile is left fighting HH and others for just 4 million votes.

HH is safely headed for a landslide. All he has to do is win more than 2.4 million votes in the 75 constituencies Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile failed to contest, capture at least half of the rural vote, and secure 40 percent of the urban vote. That would safely give him more than two-thirds of the total vote.

Makebi’s international advisers and his spiritual adviser have told him to take advantage of the situation by gaining name recognition and building his brand for the 2031 polls.- Koswe