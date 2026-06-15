Lungu performed better than Hichilema; UPND loves foreigners over poor Zambians, says Mundubile!

NATIONAL Reconciliation Party of Unity and Progress —NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says the UPND cannot point at one thing they have achieved in the five years of being in office.

And Mundubile asserts that the UPND favours foreigners over poor suffering Zambians.

Addressing supporters shortly after attending a Church Service in Ndola yesterday, Mundubile who stuck out of their vehicle sunroof with running mate Makebi Zulu asked Chipulukusu residents to turn out and vote in their numbers on August 13.

“We’ve come to borrow your vote, because others who borrowed your vote in the past, they just wasted it.

“Have they reduced prices of mealie meal? Have they reduced prices of cooking oil? Petrol? We’re just suffering, isn’t it?

“We’re different from the UPND, because they love whites, they value foreigners while we love Zambians above all.

Our resolve is to free our country, whose majority are the poor. We want to improve the lives of our poor citizens,” said Mundubile while Makebi flushed his orange bag, before removing the lamp, NRPUP symbol.

Mundubile challenged anyone from the crowd to point at any airport built by the UPND government.

“Our friends were doing everything to benefit the whites. Not you the poor.

“This is why compelled my brother Makebi and I to get up and say, before President Edgar Lungu died, the works he did are still showing. Tell me, is there anyone who has worked has hard as late President Edgar Lungu did? Has anyone built an airport like Lungu did? Kafulafuta Dam? ” Remarked.

Mundubile continued: “Now ask our friends, in their fives years in government, they have not done not even a single thing. Ours is to bring development to the poor and not keep them in poverty.

“The government we’re bringing will even help great grandchildren to find jobs. What is happening today, to have a job as a soldier, immigration officer, unless you’re known in the database. How will children of the poor have their names registered in the database?”

Mundubile called on voters to not feel lazy saying, warning that, if they do, even a small group can win the August polls.

“Don’t you feel lazy to go an vote, even a small group of people can win us the election. Go out and vote, don’t depend on your friends, take it upon yourself to go and vote.

“Two weeks after August 13, we’ll come back to thank you,” Mundubile promised.

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 15, 2026