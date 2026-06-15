PRESS STATEMENT

14/06/2026

WE ARE SAFER AND BETTER OFF UNDER THE TUTORISHIP OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

The country is safe and better off under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema than going back to bapompwe,basakalanyongo.

President Hakainde Hichilema is in a better position to build a stronger economy and easy the cost of living for the zambian people.

It is very evident that an economic boom awaits zambians and President Hichilema has demonstrated exemplary leadership.

There has been policy consistency and discipline on the part of the President and his administration

Allowing bapompwe, criminals to regroup will undermine and wipe out the economic gains so far realized by the UPND administration and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia is now a better and safe place for investors and Zambians to do business.

We must not make a mistake,it will be political suicidal for zambians to bring back political leaders whose sole agent is to free friends and relatives from prison

We don’t need experiments, President Hakainde Hichilema has gained enough experience to propel this country to economic emancipation.

He is now tested with a proven economic track record

He has already demonstrated the ability to deliver positive results.

The UPND government and it’s alliance partners formed government in 2021 with a very clear economic agenda to make zambia better again and this can be tested through lowering of prizes on goods and services.

In 2021 the country s economy was in ICU but because of policy consistency and visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia is now a proud Nation, envy to the regional and international community.

We cannot afford to go back to that vomit.

President Hakainde Hichilema has now positioned this country for prosperity and we must ensure the gains so far obtained especially the foreign reserves are protected from bapompwe.

So 13 th August 2026 vote for President Hakainde Hichilema for prosperity and a better Zambia.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Pf deputy Secretary General

Administration.

14/06/2026