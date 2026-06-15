HH must publicly declare assets as civil servant No. 1, but Mundubile won’t – Tonse Alliance

HH must publicly declare assets as civil servant No. 1, but Mundubile won’t – Tonse



By Mubanga Mubanga



Tonse Alliance secretary general Chris Zumani Zimba says the public declaration of assets is not a competition but a voluntary exercise, stressing that Brian Mundubile would not do so, but President Hakainde Hichilema must because he’s civil servant number 1





Last week, Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba publicly disclosed to Daily Revelation that he declared over K58 million worth of assets and K258,000 liabilities with a commercial bank to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) during the filing in of nominations.

He said he wanted to show his real bosses the Zambian people that he was transparent and accountable, and would concern himself totally on governance, rather than on personal accumulation of wealth if he were voted into office. He urged other candidates to follow his example to show that they were worthy to lead Zambians.





But responding to Kalaba, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hakainde Hichilema would not declare the assets he declared with ECZ publicly to the Zambian people, arguing that he had already done so with the relevant body.





And the Tonse Alliance while siding with State House, however, argued that President Hichilema



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