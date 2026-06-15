MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI FACTIONS CLASH IN NDOLA



Divisions have continued to emerge within the opposition alliance as factions aligned to Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu reportedly engage in infighting in Ndola.





Reports indicate that candidates affiliated with Makebi Zulu’s Resolute Party have been implicated in incidents involving candidates from the National Revolution Party United Party (NRPUP).





In one of the reported incidents, NRPUP candidate Joseph Chilinda was allegedly assaulted by bodyguards linked to Emmanuel Mulenga, the Resolute Party’s parliamentary candidate for Ndola Central.





In a separate development, NRPUP President Ezra Tembo is reportedly facing harassment from individuals associated with a Resolute Party candidate in the Dag Hammarskjöld area, further heightening tensions between the two camps.





Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Mwala Yuyi is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



Credit: Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.