ACC Founders’ remarks on the state of the Anti-Corruption fight



Mr. Paul Russell (Former Assistant Commissioner ACC and later Director of Operations)



I follow you, Norbert( former investigator at ACC and former BOZ Director), and I admire your tenacity and patriotism in trying to expose the failings. I know for certain that my colleague and friend, Len Norman, is behind you too.



I recall that sometime after I left Zambia in 1997 to go to Malawi to help establish the ACB there, the Corrupt Practices Act of 1980 was repealed and replaced with the Anti Corruption Act (with a number of later amendments).



This, as far as I recall, created a Directorate, headed by a DG, whose purpose was to carry out the Functions of the Act, and an “Anti Corruption Commission” comprising persons of high public ethics, appointed (I think by the President), to provide OVERSIGHT of the Directorate. Nothing wrong in that (although in my view a good Parliamentary Committee ought to be the proper vehicle for this).



The Commission (Board) had no authority to direct the Directorate on how it should operate. In this regard, as you rightly say, the DG was and continues to be, Independent.



Sadly, it seems to me, that over time, the Board has assumed a “life of its own” and has watered down and weakened the way the Directorate operates.



But it is not too late to put things right and HH is right to step in vigorously.



Please keep it up, Norbert, you know that Len and I support you and all the others fully.



I take this opportunity to wish you and your family well. Please pass on best wishes to all former, and current, ACC Officers. Continue to “fight the good fight”.



Mr. Leonard Norman (Former Senior Assistant Commissioner ACC)



Hello Norbert,



I too follow you on FB and endorse Paul’s remarks on your admirable and unflagging dedication to the fight against corruption. I am immensely proud of the fact that the ACC which we pioneered all those years ago has expanded into the powerful institution it is today.

Despite its flaws, its very existence is evidence of Zambia’s commitment to eliminate the scourge of corruption. Now it seems there are internal problems which have led to HH stepping in to put things right. I see this as a positive development and trust that the Government and Public Service will support all sincere efforts to reach a positive outcome.



I do not think you need seek assistance either from foreign governments or global accountants. This would be an abject and unwarranted admission of failure. By now, there must be many Zambians like you, with the relevant experience and expertise to come up with ideas to deal with the immediate problem and draw up long-term practical measures involving new legislation and renewed powers to enable the Commission to function at full efficiency.

With the right tools, all that is required is integrity and determination to succeed in the fight against this evil, which has held back development for so long.

I wish you and your compatriots of like mind every success in this noble cause.