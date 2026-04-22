🇿🇲 NEWS NIGHT | Lungu Remains Dispute Escalates as Govt Moves to Execute Court Order



A fast-moving and highly sensitive situation is unfolding in South Africa and Zambia, centering on the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu





Zambian authorities have begun executing a Gauteng High Court judgment issued in August 2025, which grants the government authority to repatriate Lungu’s remains for a State funeral and burial in Zambia, SABC carried. The move follows the collapse of the family’s appeal after failing to meet agreed timelines under an expedited process before South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal.





This development effectively clears the legal path for repatriation. But events on the ground have introduced a new layer of confusion.



Earlier this evening, Patriotic Front-linked sources, including statements from Makebi Zulu, alleged that Lungu’s body had been removed from a South African mortuary by police and unidentified individuals to an unknown location.





PF-aligned voices described the situation as a “removal” or even “theft,” raising alarm and intensifying political tensions.





This narrative is now being contested.



Officials in South Africa familiar with the matter indicate that the removal of the body was not clandestine but part of a broader process agreed upon by stakeholders.





According to a source close to recent engagements, a meeting involving representatives of the family, the Zambian government, and South African authorities reached a consensus that Lungu should be buried in Zambia on June 5, 2026, marking the first anniversary of his death.





“It’s not true that the body has been stolen. The parties involved know the truth,” the source said, while acknowledging that concerns may instead centre on how the body was accessed and transferred.



This divergence in accounts has created two competing narratives.





One describes an unauthorised removal. The other frames it as the execution of a legal and diplomatic process already agreed upon at state level. The lack of a unified public position from key actors has only deepened uncertainty.



Government response, at least publicly, remains limited.





Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, the designated official on the matter, said he was unaware of the latest developments when contacted, stating he had been in meetings. That response leaves a critical information gap at a moment when clarity is urgently needed.





What is clear is this.



The legal impasse that stalled Lungu’s burial for nearly a year appears to have been resolved in favour of the Zambian state. What remains unresolved is the operational and political handling of that decision, particularly how it is communicated to the public and managed with the family.





This is no longer just a legal matter.



It is now a diplomatic, political, and national issue, touching on state authority, family rights, and public sentiment around the legacy of a former Head of State.





Further updates are expected as authorities in both Zambia and South Africa clarify the sequence of events and the next steps toward repatriation and burial.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu