Edgar Lungu’s first memorial on this Friday June 5 at 14:00 hours, Makebi Zulu’s spokesman confirms

ECL’s first memorial on this Friday June 5 at 14:00 hours, Makebi’s spokesman confirms





ZAMBIANS across the country are expected to gather at the yet to be confirmed venues for the memorial of the late Sixth President of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Speaking exclusively with TV Yatu, Lungu family representative Makebi Zulu’s spokesman, Isaac Mwendela Nsoneka says preparations for late ECL’s memorial have reached an advanced stage.





Nsoneka has called on all PF Pamodzi and Tonse Alliance partner structures, and Zambians in general, to actively participate in seeing to it that late President Lungu is remembered beyond June 5, the day he departed.





“We are only finalizing on the venue for the memorial here in Lusaka, but I can confirm that the memorial is on this Friday afternoon. We call on all structures to participate in the organization of ECL’s first year memorial,” Nsoneka has said.





President Lungu died on June 5, 2025. Nearly a year later, his remains remain unburied and are still being preserved at a mortuary in South Africa following a protracted dispute between the government and the Lungu family over burial arrangements.





Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa is yet to deliver its final ruling on who has the legal right to determine the final resting place of the late former president’s remains.





According to the family’s argument, they remain willing and ready to lay President Lungu to rest in Zambia, but insists that the incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema should not be anywhere near his body.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 3, 2026.

File Picture: Isaac Nsoneka (l) with late Sixth President Edgar Lungu.