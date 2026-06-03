‘Billionaire’ UPPZ President Charles Chanda has joined the UPND Alliance

UPPZ BACKS HICHILEMA, JOINS UPND ALLIANCE



UPPZ President Charles Chanda has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND ahead of the August 13 General Elections.





Mr. Chanda said some opposition leaders aspiring for the presidency have not repented of corruption, caderism and other practices that Zambians rejected during the 2021 elections.





He stated that the UPPZ believes the country should continue on its current path under President Hichilema’s leadership.





Mr. Chanda further announced that the UPPZ has resolved to join the UPND Alliance in support of the President’s re-election bid.