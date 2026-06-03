NO POLITICS IN CHURCH: ARCHBISHOP CHAMA BANS CAMPAIGNS, GIFTS AND POLITICAL SPEECHES IN KASAMA CATHOLIC CHURCHES





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Archbishop of Kasama Archdiocese, Ignatius Chama, has directed all priests in his Archdiocese not to allow politicians or aspiring candidates to campaign or make political statements during liturgical celebrations and Church events.





Archbishop Chama said politicians attending Church services should not be given an opportunity to address or even greet congregants and must be treated in the same manner as all other worshippers.





He further directed that political parties should not be allowed to use the altar or any Church platform to deliver political messages, stressing that the Church must remain neutral and avoid being perceived as endorsing political leaders.





The Archbishop said the decision is aimed at upholding Church principles and preventing situations that could create the impression that the Catholic Church is being used to usher politicians into public office.





He has also ordered an immediate stop to Catholic churches receiving or soliciting support from politicians, noting that such practices risk compromising the Church’s independence.





Archbishop Chama said it has become common during election periods for politicians to donate Church chitenges and other gifts to congregants in an attempt to create the impression that they support the Catholic Church.





He warned that accepting such donations could foster the belief that voters can be easily influenced through gifts rather than development and service delivery.





He was speaking during his weekly Ishiwi Lyakwa Kachema programme on Lutanda Radio



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