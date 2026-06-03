ECZ on Independent Candidates; They Must Resign from their Political Parties by 13th June 2026



“A person Is eligible for election as an independent candidate for a National Assembly seat if the person:





(a)is not a member of a political party and has not been a member of a political party for at least two months immediately before the date of theelection; and





(b)meets the qualifications specified in Article 70 for election as a Member of Parliament.’





Consequently, the candidates in question have the canstilutional rights to stand as independents, provided they officially tender Iheirresign from the UFND before 13th June 2026.