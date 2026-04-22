John Sangwa’s Party Distances itself from Dolika Banda

PUBLIC STATEMENT

MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL (MNR)



Lusaka | 22nd April, 2026



OFFICIAL STATEMENT – MNR POSITION ON INDIVIDUAL POLITICAL ALIGNMENT



Fellow Members of MNR,



We wish to address recent developments concerning Ms. Dolika Banda.





MNR would like to make it unequivocally clear that the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) remains unaligned to any political party within the Republic. Our position has not changed, and our commitment to renewal remains firm.





We note that Ms. Dolika Banda, in her personal capacity, has made the decision to align herself with the Socialist Party. This is entirely within her democratic and constitutional rights as a citizen of Zambia.





We wish to clarify that Ms. Dolika Banda’s decision to join or align with the Socialist Party does not in any way reflect, represent, or suggest any form of alliance between MNR and the Socialist Party, or any other political formation.





MNR operates on clear principles of constitutionalism, accountability, disciplined governance, economic productivity, institutional strength, national unity, and citizen responsibility.





We extend our best wishes to Ms. Dolika Banda in her future endeavours.



MNR remains committed to its mission of building a new, value-driven political pathway grounded in integrity, structure, and long-term national interest.





Issued by: The Movement for National Renewal



Haydn Kapandula



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+260 571 243 268 | www.mnr-zambia.com | info@mnr-zambia.com