South African Supreme Court orders Zambian Govt and South African Govt to return Edgar Lungu’s remains to Two Mountains Funeral Parlour and to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt of court — Edgar Lungu’s family spokesperson Makebi Zulu

BREAKING: Court Halts Movement of Lungu’s Remains, Orders Return to Funeral Parlour



South Africa – 22 April 2026



Following the removal of the remains of Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar LUNGU from Two Mountains, South Africa’s apex court has intervened to halt any immediate movement.





In an urgent ruling delivered this evening, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa ordered that the late President’s remains be returned to Two Mountains Funeral Parlour, effectively stopping the repatriation process.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu confirmed the development, stating that the court has granted a stay and directed both governments to reverse any actions already taken.





“The Supreme Court has just given us a stay. The Government of Zambia and the Government of South Africa have been ordered to take back the body to Two Mountains Funeral Parlour,” he said.





In a further escalation, the court has ordered both the Zambian and South African governments to appear and show cause why they should not be cited for contempt of court a rare and serious judicial step that signals mounting concern over the handling of the matter.





“Further, there is an order for them to show cause as to why they should not be cited for contempt,” Zulu added.



According to the SABC News, the Zambian Government sort to execute the August 2025 Gauteng High Court judgment and took possession of the remains of the late President today.





However, an urgent application by the family prompted the appellate court to intervene at the last minute, issuing a stay immediately halting and reversal of any movement already initiated.





President Lungu, who passed away in South Africa on 5 June 2025, remains unburied nearly a year later an extraordinary situation that continues to stir public emotion, deepen political tensions, and raise complex legal questions across both jurisdictions.





For now, the immediate effect of the ruling is clear: the remains must be returned, and all further action is on hold pending the court’s next direction.



More details to come…



SE