LUNGU FAMILY TO BOYCOTT STATE-LED FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS



The family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is reported likely considering boycotting funeral proceedings to be organized by the Zambian government following a legal dispute over burial arrangements.





This comes after government secured a court victory in a protracted impasse with the Lungu family regarding control over the late former president’s burial.

The family has maintained its position that President Hakainde Hichilema should not oversee the funeral process.





With the state now assuming responsibility for the arrangements, indications suggest the ceremony could proceed without the family’s participation, raising the likelihood of a boycott.