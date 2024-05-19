Advice to the UPND government following Mr. Edgar Lungu’s statement at Dunamis Church today- Kalani Muchima

Kalani Muchima writes…..

Advice to the UPND government following Mr. Edgar Lungu’s statement at Dunamis Church today.

Firstly before i dwelve into what Mr. Lungu a man who has openly told us that he is a black maamba (Snake) let me first discuss DUNAMIS as a society.

Am aware that every society when being registered, there are rules and guidlines that have to be followed.

I stand to be corrected on what happened at Dunamis today Sunday 19th 2024 if its within the regulations of the society’s Act or NOT.

Tomorrow i will be at the registrar of societies to find out about this and what sanctions can be instituted on a society like dunamis for abrogating the law.

Dunamis currently has no members, and am conviced that UKWA used DUNAMIS to hold a public rally under the guise of a church.

Why am i saying this, am saying this because from the start to the end it was all about politics.

Check the statement of UKWA Chairman Sakwiba Sikota it was a lengthy political statement he made. Actually he read a political speech disguised as a church sermon.

In my view tolerating such gatherings using a church building even if it starts with a sermon is wrong and that freedom to assembly as a church must not be abused.

For those who dont know, the owner of DUNAMIS church, Mr. Dan Pule is also the President Christian Democratic Party and a member of the UKWA alliance.

During the 2016 general elections Mr. pule announced a 40 day prayer and fasting for president Edgar Lungu including in 2021.

Am also waiting to hear a statement from either the Chief Government Spokesperson or Home Affairs Minister and other voices on this matter.

To be continued…..

Part 2 about Mr Lungu tommorow. For now lets discuss what the law states with regards to holding campaign rallies in Church.