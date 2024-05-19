LAZ DISTURBED BY POLICE CONDUCT

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has been alerted to an incident circulating on social-media involving a Police Officer in Kabwe, who stormed Catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga’s Parish Office and attempted to stop a courtesy call by former President, Mr. Edgar Lungu.

LAZ condemns the conduct of the Police Officer, which is a classic example of the abuse of the Public Order Act, as it is based on a misguided notion that citizens need the permission of the Police before they can enjoy their Constitutionally guaranteed rights, ncluding the freedom to freely assemble and associate. It is LAZ’s position that citizens, regardless of their political affiliation and status, do not need the permission of the Police to freely enjoy their rights and liberties but the Police have an obligation to protect citizens as they enjoy their rights including the right to freedom of assembly.

LAZ continues to be concemed with the abuse of the Public Order Act by the Police as the

country is likely to roll back the democratic gains it has achieved so far, should the conduct be left unchecked.

However, LAZ commends the reported Government’s apology to the Catholic Church over the incident which is a tacit condemnation of this unfortunate occurrence.

LAZ calls on the Minister of Home Affairs to reign in the Police tO curtail the continued abuse of citizens’ rights and liberties including the stance not to allow the holding of political rallies, which stance is inimical to democratic tenets.

This press release has been issued on a matter touching on the rights and liberties of citizens in furtherance of the LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia.

Dated this 19th day of May 2024