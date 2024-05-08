AM READY TO TESTIFY FOR ZUMANI – Muhabi Lungu

AM READY TO TESTIFY FOR ZUMANI – LUNGU

Muhabi Lungu writes….

This is very interesting. I don’t know Dr. Zumani personally; however, someone can tell him that I would be prepared to be called and testify for him and provide a character witness for Dr. Mumba.

Although I have not asked him about this particular matter, I am pretty sure that even R. Nakachinda would be prepared to give a character evaluation of Dr. Mumba. Although I don’t regard myself as perfect or a saint, I do believe that everyone of us in the political arena offering ourselves for leadership should be ready to be evaluated by the public and not get mad if they can see through our hypocrisy.

For example, why should Bashi Mutende be attacked if he holds an opinion about the socialist party leader? He must have his reasons for holding that opinion. If you have a different opinion, and if you want to be fair, just ask him why he holds this opinion about Fred M’membe.

I too have an opinion about Fred, about HH, and about ECL, just like many of you have an opinion about them and about me. If I express my opinion about, say, Boman Lusambo, just ask me to justify my opinion. Don’t attack or quickly dismiss my opinion because it may be helpful to you.

It is common and useful in true democracies to evaluate the past behaviour of people. Because people don’t suddenly change their characters when they get into office. In fact, the bad side of their characters is accentuated by power.

So, let us honestly be allowed to dig into the past history of our leaders and evaluate them so that we don’t put dangerous people in the office. So that we don’t start complaining later that nobody told us.

There are far too many fake and dishonest people in our politics who go around pretending that they are holy and good when, in fact, they are not. I for one, the day I tell people that I want to lead you, please dig out all the nasty things I have ever done so that people can discover who I truly am.

As for Dr. Mumba, in the spirit of informing the public, I am willing to be put on the stand and share my personal experience with him, and I know a lot. Somebody call me to court, and under oath, I will testify. See less