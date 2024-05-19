Edgar Lungu does not enjoy any immunity for his current political activities, except for the period he served as President of Zambia, says  Jack Mwiimbu

HIGHLIGHTS:

Highlights from a joint media engagement held by the Acting Minister of Information and Media Hon. Garry Nkombo MP and the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP.

IMMUNITY OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU;

✅ Government would like to remind the former president Edgar Lungu that the privilege he is currently enjoying is as a result of his tenure while he was in office and does not extend to actions after his Presidency.

✅ The former president Edgar Lungu should not be misled by members of the public and other opposition party leaders about his immunity.

✅ Any activities outside the law after his term of office are subject to the law.

✅According to the Public Order Act, there are clear procedures that must be followed before holding a meeting or a procession. These procedures are designed to protect the former president and the members of the general public.

TRENDING VIDEO OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT IN THE OFFICE OF THE CATHOLIC PRIEST IN KABWE;

✅ Government has sincerely apologised to the Catholic Church and Bishop Mulenga over the incident that happened in Kabwe.

✅ Government recognises that Mr. Edgar Lungu is free to go wherever he pleases. However, it must be noted that he is a distinct leader and he cannot fall in the same category as other political leaders.

✅ It is the responsibility of the Police to ensure that wherever he goes he is provided with security so that harm does not fall on him.

✅ It is not Government’s intention to harass the Church or anybody interacting with it.

✅ Government cherishes the good relationship it shares with the Church noting that it’s not an opponent.

✅ Government has urged law enforcement agencies to exercise maximum restraint concerning the Church.

ISSUES RAISED BY UKA;

✅ Government takes allegations raised by the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) seriously.

✅ Government is committed the rights and freedoms of citizens and any actions conducted by the Police are within the framework of the law to ensure public safety and order.

✅ However, if there are any transgressions by the Police or any security agency, reports can be lodged with the Public Complaints Authority for redress.

✅ Allegations that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) confiscated mealie meal from a trader are under review and further details will be given thereafter.

✅ There is no justifiable reason for citizens to call for an early election as elections will be held according to the constitution of the country.

✅ The UPND Government has a mandate given to them by the people of Zambia to run the affairs of the country until August, 2026.

✅ The Inspector General of Police will look at all issues raised and appropriate action will be taken.

NATIONAL PRAYERS TO BE HELD BY UKA TOMORROW 19TH MAY, 2024;

✅ Government would like to urge the United Kwacha Alliance to pray for themselves as they hold the prayer session.

✅ Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Information and Media has re-emphasised that Government is committed to upholding the rule of law.