US LOSING ALL BY-ELECTIONS IS ENOUGH INDICATION THAT IN 2026 WE WILL WIN – UKA

UKA ON COURSE TO WIN 2026 ELECTIONS

05.05.24

By Sakwiba Sikota SC

The United Kwacha Alliance is greatly encouraged by the recent by elections held last Thursday.

The United Kwacha Alliance is made up of eleven political parties whose aim is to reduce the number of political parties putting up candidates to contest elections. It is for this reason that we set certain objectives for us to attain through the by elections. The set goals were;

1. Attain situation where none of the eleven political parties would field candidates against each other. 2. Test system of eleven different political parties at local and National level choosing a candidate from amongst the various aspirants from the different parties.

3. Testing plan B if state continues to delay the registration of a political party.

4. Getting the local party structures in the localities where elections were being held to make links and collaborate together.

5. Practically showing local and National leadership that they can campaign together.

6. Studying tactics of the party in power in order to develop counter measures.

We have received feed back from our local leadership which helps us assess how effective these test runs were. The first and second goals met with hundred percent success. All of the other goals were achieved to very satisfactory levels. More work needs to be done and the process has allowed us to identify which areas we need to tweak and work on.

The other positive gain was of course learning the tricks and tactics of the Imingalato crew. Having seen some of their tactics we are developing effective counter measures that are imingalato-proof.

Whenever one has a mission it is important to have tests done to perfect the plan. It would be folly for us not to do these test runs before the 2026 elections only to discover all sorts of glitches and problems when trying to execute the real deal.

The Americans only landed a man on the moon after eleven Apollo Rocket tests and launches. Apollo eleven was the real deal after some failed tests from which they learnt.

Some say we have ambitious goals of winning the 2026 elections. To those who say so we encourage them to look at John F. Kennedy’s famous speech about landing on the moon!

On September 12, 1962, President Kennedy delivered a speech which is still remembered and celebrated today as a powerful example of visionary leadership and the power of setting ambitious goals.

I will paraphrase his speech and say:

“We choose to WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS (go to the moon) in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard. Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.”

We are on course and UKA will win the 2026 elections.

SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC

INTERIM CHAIRPERSON

UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE