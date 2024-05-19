Govt has urged former president Edgar Lungu to stop being a daredevil

GOVERNMENT has urged former president Edgar Lungu to stop being a daredevil.

Acting Minister of Information and Media, Garry Nkombo, said there is a price that comes alongside being a daredevil, which Mr Lungu should avoid.

Mr Nkombo made these remarks during a press briefing in Lusaka, where the government apologized to the Catholic Church over the incident in Kabwe.

“My appeal to Mr. Lungu is that you have your space, but do not be a daredevil. He must learn that he is an old man and should not be influenced by people who want to see him in conflict with society,” he said.

Mr Nkombo also recalled an earlier incident in Lusaka where Mr Lungu, in an unauthorised procession and without following security procedures, went into Soweto market to interact.

He noted that his actions afterward created chaos as citizens turned against each other as it created mixed emotions

“He should understand that he is not an ordinary citizen, which is why he requires protection and his actions require that they provide protection even for the even the innocent. The untold story is that as a result of his visit in Soweto market, he left chaos” he added.

And Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbi said it has never been the government’s intention to harass the church or anybody.

He said the incident at hand is under investigation and being studied to ascertain the events beyond what was visible.

“I have been made aware of a video showing Mr Lungu in the office of our Catholic priest in Kabwe, where they were engaged in a conversation with a police officer. We are studying this exchange, not only based on what was visible in the videos, but also considering the unseen events and circumstances that preceded,” he said.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to the Catholic Church for what happened in Kabwe. It has never been the intention of the government to harass the church or anybody. We, as the government, cherish the relationship we have with the church. The church is not our opponent; it is our partner,” he added.

Mr Mwiimbu further said Mr Lungu, as a former head of state, is free to go wherever he wants.

“However, it must be noted that Mr Lungu is a distinct leader and cannot be categorised the same as other opposition leaders, which is why security needed to be notified each time,” he explained.

The Minister further emphasised that according to the Public Order Act, there are clear procedures to follow before holding any public meeting or procession.

“I would like to state again that the incident is very unfortunate. Law enforcement should exercise maximum restraint when dealing with the church. We will follow up on the issue, establish the circumstances, and investigate what led the Police to behave that way,” he said.

