Iranian Regime Brags: Finger on the Trigger for Fourth Battle as Talks Drag On



Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee, a longtime IRGC hardliner and military adviser to the Supreme Leader, delivered a blunt warning that perfectly captures the regime’s duplicitous playbook of threats mixed with negotiations.





In the video statement, Rezaee declares: “Our finger is on the trigger for the fourth battle. On the other hand, of course, our officials are also negotiating to properly restore the rights of the Iranian nation. This is the final stage, where the entirety of these 47 years, by the grace of Almighty God, will reach a conclusion that will ensure security is established in Iran for the next 50 years.”





He frames it as the climax of decades of struggle since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, positioning Iran for dominance while dangling talks for sanctions relief and “rights” in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.





This comes as the mullahs face real pressure from the United States and regional realities after recent conflicts. Instead of folding, they’re doubling down with saber-rattling, betting that tough talk will extract concessions at the table. History shows weakness invites more aggression from Tehran. The regime’s hybrid strategy of battlefield readiness and diplomatic gamesmanship signals they remain a serious threat that demands strength, not appeasement.