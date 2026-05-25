SOUTH AFRICA’S NEXT PRESIDENT? ANOTHER BILLIONAIRE NOW LINKED TO ANC SUCCESSION BATTLE





As the race to eventually replace President Cyril Ramaphosa begins heating up inside the ANC, another billionaire businessman is now being mentioned in political circles.



This time, attention has shifted to Tokyo Sexwale — the former anti-apartheid activist, mining tycoon, and ex-government minister.





Reports claim internal ANC discussions ahead of the party’s crucial 2027 conference are considering Sexwale as a possible figure who could help restore investor confidence and rebuild support for the ruling party ahead of the 2029 national elections.





The debate comes months after billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe was also linked to possible future ANC leadership discussions.





According to reports, some ANC insiders believe wealthy business figures with strong international profiles could help stabilise the economy, attract investment, and improve public trust as the party faces growing pressure after losing major electoral support in recent years.





However, Tokyo Sexwale has reportedly expressed hesitation about returning to frontline politics, warning that the current political climate carries major personal and political risks.





South Africans are now debating whether billionaires belong in politics — while others argue the country needs experienced business minds to fix the economy, corruption, unemployment, and investor confidence crisis.





🔥 With the ANC succession battle slowly taking shape, names like Paul Mashatile, Fikile Mbalula, Patrice Motsepe, and Tokyo Sexwale are already dominating political conversations years before Ramaphosa officially leaves office.





Do you think South Africa would benefit from a billionaire president or should political leadership stay away from big business influence?