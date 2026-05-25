Trump says Iran deal must be ‘great’ or there will be no deal

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that any deal with Iran would have to be “great and meaningful,” adding that otherwise there would be no agreement.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump attacked Democrats and some Republicans who criticized the potential agreement, saying they knew nothing about terms.

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He said any agreement would be “the exact opposite” of the 2015 nuclear deal reached under former US President Barack Obama, which he called a “direct and open path” for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.