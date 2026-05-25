“Gayton McKenzie Sparks Heated Debate After Declaring There Can Be No Real African Unity If Other African Countries Refuse To Take Responsibility For Their Own Citizens And Leave South Africa Carrying The Burden Alone”





Gayton McKenzie has once again ignited massive debate across South Africa after saying African unity cannot exist only inside South Africa while other countries fail to take responsibility for their own citizens.





Speaking during an event, the Minister said there can be no true African unity if South Africa is expected to open its doors while other African nations do not fix problems affecting their own people. He argued that African unity must be shared equally across the continent and not depend only on South Africa.





The statement immediately divided social media, with some South Africans praising McKenzie for “speaking the truth” about immigration pressures, unemployment and service delivery challenges. Others accused him of fueling anti-foreigner sentiments and undermining the spirit of pan-Africanism.





The outspoken minister has become one of the most controversial voices in South African politics, especially on issues involving immigration, borders and national identity. His comments are now trending online as supporters and critics continue clashing over what African unity should really mean.