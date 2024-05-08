GOVERNMENT NOT INVOLVED IN ERB BOARD CHAIR DISMISSAL – KAWANA

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says Government has no hand in the firing of Energy Regulation Board -ERB- Chairperson REYNOLDS BOWA.

Mr. KAWANA says Government does NOT interfere in the operations of ERB as it is an autonomous body that is free to conduct its administrative duties.

He says Government is aware that the ERB board has passed a vote of no confidence in its Chairperson who has been relieved of his duties.

Mr. KAWANA says Government is also aware that the ERB Chief Executive Officer and another officer have been placed on forced leave.

He says the aforementioned activities can only be explained by ERB and that Government awaits a report so that the Minister of Energy can speak to the matter based on facts.

Mr. KAWANA was speaking to Journalists in Lusaka today.

ZNBC