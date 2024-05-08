UPND DENIES ALLEGATIONS OF TENSION WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH AMIDST PF PROPAGANDA

The United Party for National Development (UPND) refutes claims of tension with the catholic church, dismissing them as mere propanganda by the embattled former ruling party PF.

UPND Consultant Mark Simuuwe addressing media at the Anderson Kambela house in Lusaka this morning, described the ongoing narrative suggesting tension between the church and the ruling party ‘UPND’ as an agenda the embattled PF are setting to dent the image of the ruling party and its President who has exposed their weaknesses in governing and managing the country’s resources.

“ Our Party has always maintained a respectful and cooperative relationship with the catholic church and we value the important role they play in our society.” said Mr Simuuwe.

Adding that it is crucial to not fall for false narratives and instead focus, on the facts and truth of the matter.

Mr Simuuwe said that, It is a known fact that the Patiotic Front during their time in government completely failed, to acknowledge and recognise the role played by the Catholic Church in the social and economic system of the governance.

“It is so shocking that those who previously disregarded the Catholic Church, marginalized the church’s voice and gave preference to alternative groups like “Christians for Lungu.” are now leading a propaganda claiming that there is tension between with the ruling party,”said Mr Simuuwe.

He noted that the opposition are spearheading the propaganda when, there has been no formal complaint from the Catholic Church or the ruling party regarding any conflicts between them.

“Yet, the PF persist in creating a false narrative of tension, which not only lacks sincerity but also disrespects the Catholic Church and undermines efforts to foster unity.” said Mr Simuuwe.

He said the ruling party has maintained a positive and constructive relationship with the Catholic Church since their time in opposition.

Mr Simuuwe said the UPND will not fall prey to divisive propaganda, but will continue to uphold the values, transparency, accountability, and mutual respect in all public discussions.

And condemned PF’s attempts to fabricate a conflict between the Catholic Church and the ruling party.

“As Zambians, we must remain vigilant against such divisive tactics and prioritize unity and cooperation for the betterment of our nation.”said Mr Simuuwe.

Adding that it is important to scrutinise the motives behind these accusations and acknowkedge, President Hichilema’s dedication and efforts to fostering a harmonious bond between the church, government and the people of Zambia in general.

Mr Simuuwe said the current situation of PF’s efforts to manufacture discord calls for alertness from the people of Zambia who need a peaceful environment.

“We echo President Hakainde’s call that unity and collaboration over divisive strategies is key to the advancement and prosperity of every nation.

UPND MT